PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as dollar, U.S. yields pull back

By Shreyansi Singh

March 9 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1% on Tuesday, popping back up above $1,700 as it gained some respite from a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar following a slide to a nine-month low in the last session.

Spot gold XAU= rose 1.2% to $1,701.91 per ounce by 1025 GMT, having earlier risen as much as 1.4% to $1,704.64. Prices slipped to their lowest since June 5 at $1,676.10 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 climbed 1.3% to $1,700.20.

"Given the metal's zero-yielding nature, falling yields may provide a tailwind for bulls to elevate prices higher," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

But while gold may extend gains near term, "fundamentally, the pendulum swings in favour of bears especially when factoring in how global sentiment is improving on vaccine rollouts and COVID-19 cases are falling globally."

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR eased, and the dollar slipped against rival currencies. USD/

Gold is also being propped up by some bargain hunting, said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

Higher bond yields have challenged bullion's status as an inflation hedge this year. US/

But there's a split, as "some people think the bond market has got a long way further to go downwards, (while) other people are saying that because of the distribution of positioning, some managers may be starting to look at rebalancing."

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, fell to their lowest since April 2020 on Monday.GOL/ETF

The ETF outflows are indicating diminishing investor interest, said analyst Xiao Fu at Bank of China International.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said the Fed's current easy policy stance remains appropriate while, in the run-up to their meeting on Thursday, European Central Bank policymakers are divided on the merits of intervening by increasing bond purchases.

Silver XAG= rose 2.3% to $25.66 an ounce. Palladium XPD= fell 0.2% to $2,309.76. Platinum XPT= gained 2.9% to $1,168.07, having risen as much as 3.4% earlier.

