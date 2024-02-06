News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as dollar rally cools, Fed speakers on tap

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

February 06, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Anushree Ashish Mukherjee for Reuters ->

By Anushree Ashish Mukherjee

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gold regained some ground on Tuesday on a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, while traders positioned for remarks from several Federal Reserve officials this week to gauge the likely pace of interest rate cuts this year.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $2,030.49 per ounce, as of 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), after hitting its lowest since Jan. 25 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.2% to $2,046.70.

Propping up zero-yield bullion, dollar .DXY was down 0.1% and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR also eased slightly. US/USD/

Fed speakers are expected to reiterate that while March might be too early for a rate cut, they just need more of the same on the inflation front in order to start their cutting cycle, said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

"We're expecting gold prices to firm on the horizon with next week's CPI data release potentially being the catalyst. We expect a soft print on inflation and gold to respond quite positively," he added.

At least eight Fed speakers are due to speak this week.

After robust jobs report last week, traders have pared back bets of a March U.S. rate cut.

"Gold bulls have been slammed by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, and have been forced to revisit lower levels as markets continue to lower their bets for a Fed rate cut in March," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

"Bullion should rise as that first Fed rate cut looms closer. However, if the Fed is forced to delay the start of its policy pivot, that should prompt the precious metal to unwind more of its recent gains in the interim."

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $22.32 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $899.12 and palladium XPD= was up 0.1% to $949.64.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee and Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((anushree.ashishMukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.