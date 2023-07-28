PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as dollar eases after US inflation data

By Brijesh Patel

July 28 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday after a sharp fall in the previous session, helped by a slight retreat in the dollar after signs of cooling U.S. inflation raised bets that the Federal Reserve will likely end its monetary tightening cycle.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.6% at $1,957.19 per ounce by 09:49 a.m. ET (1349 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.6% to $1,956.30.

U.S. annual inflation slowed considerably in June. Inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.2% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

"The core PCE, which is what the Fed really looks at, came in line with estimates. It really wasn't much of a surprise. Also, the dollar is weaker today and is giving a bit of a boost for gold," Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex, said.

"I think the Fed does not really mind seeing the stronger data as long as the inflation numbers continue to come down. The Fed is probably done raising rates and I would in general be inclined to buy the dips on gold."

Gold slipped nearly 1.4% on Thursday to register its worst day in nearly a month after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter and weekly jobless claims fell, boosting the dollar.

However, the dollar =USD was down 0.1% against its rivals on Friday, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

Both the U.S. central bank and the European Central Bank raised interest rates this week and kept the door open to further tightening. Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver XAG= gained 0.5% to $24.26 per ounce, platinum XPT= eased 0.3% to $933.30 and palladium XPD= gained 0.4% to $1,245.74, with all three all set for weekly losses.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

