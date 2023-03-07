PRECIOUS-Gold rangebound as traders strap in for Powell testimony

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

March 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony later in the day for clues on the future path of U.S. interest rate hikes.

Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,846.37 per ounce by 0854 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 eased 0.2% to $1,851.60.

Prices have eased off the more than two-week peak of $1,858.19 hit on Monday, but remain hemmed in a narrow range.

Gold's quest to extend gains is set to be heavily influenced this week by potential policy clues from Powell's testimonies and also the incoming U.S. payrolls report, said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

If Friday's jobs data shows significant resilience in the U.S. labour market, it would pave the way for even higher U.S. rates and could unwind the month-to-date gains garnered so far by the zero-yielding gold, Tan added.

Despite being known as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates dent bullion's appeal as they increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield asset.

"The yellow metal has run into resistance around $1,860 this week," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note.

A hawkish testimony could wipe out any bullish momentum in gold, and prices might shift back to the lows around $1,780-$1,800, he added.

In the physical markets, the value of gold reserves held by top consumer China fell to $120.28 billion at the end of February from $125.28 billion at the end of January.

Spot silver XAG= was little changed at $21.04 per ounce, while platinum XPT= edged 0.2% lower to $974.00.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.7% to $1,430.57.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Christina Fincher)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

