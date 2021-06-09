PRECIOUS-Gold range-bound ahead of U.S. inflation data, ECB meeting

By Arundhati Sarkar

June 9 (Reuters) - Gold eased on a firmer dollar but held in a tight range on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting for clues on policymakers' views on a rise in prices and the future of economic support measures.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% to $1,887.91 per ounce by 0909 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.2% to $1,891.10.

"There's a great deal of uncertainty about the next move in gold prices," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets said, adding that given the direction of bond yields, gold should have moved much higher.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were hovering near their lowest in more than a month, while the dollar index .DXY held firm. US/USD/

On Thursday, traders will keep a close watch on the ECB's policy meeting as well as the U.S. consumer price index report to gauge the Federal Reserve's steer on monetary policy.

The U.S. central bank is expected to hold its policy meeting next week.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday noted that a slightly higher interest-rate environment "would be a plus for society's point of view and the Fed's point of view".

"Should it (U.S. CPI) provide a shockingly high number, this could force the hand of the Fed in accepting the need for earlier tapering of its current dovish policies," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades said in a note.

Meanwhile data out of China showed May factory gate prices rose at their fastest pace in over 12 years, while consumer prices increased for the third straight month.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $27.51 per ounce, palladium XPD= eased 0.6% to $2,788.89, while platinum XPT= slipped 0.8%, to $1,152.37.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

