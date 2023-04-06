PRECIOUS-Gold rally cools as dollar recovers in run up to US jobs data

By Seher Dareen

April 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased slightly on Thursday as the dollar edged up and markets hunkered down for cues from the U.S. jobs report.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $2,018.53 per ounce by 0924 GMT, but is still up 2.6% so far this on economic slowdown concerns. U.S. gold futures GCv1 also inched 0.1% down to $2,034.30.

The surprise oil output cuts by OPEC+ and weak U.S. economic data over the week stoked fears of a potential recession in the United States, sending the yellow metal up above $2,000.

"The market is over-stretched, that's why there's a cool off in the prices," along with some profit-booking and an uptick in the dollar, said Vandana Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity research at SMC Global Securities.

While there could be further short-term corrections, gold could bounce again on continuous weaker indicators amid steady central bank buying, Bharti added.

The dollar index .DXY edged 0.1% higher, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers. USD/

Investors now await Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for March. However, the market reactions will be gauged only by Monday as most financial markets will be closed for the Good Friday holiday.

Gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion's appeal.

While Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said interest rates would need to still be over 5%, markets see a 59% chance of the Fed standing pat on rates in May policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.1% to $24.96 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.9% to $1,005.78, while palladium XPD= edged 0.1% higher to $1,431.47.

