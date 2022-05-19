PRECIOUS-Gold rallies over 1.5% as dollar, yields slide

* Dollar dips, U.S. Treasury yields hit 3-week low

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

May 19 (Reuters) - Gold rose over 1.5% on Thursday as a slide in the dollar and Treasury yields burnished bullion's safe-haven appeal after weak U.S. jobs numbers compounded economic concerns.

Spot gold jumped 1.4% to $1,841.59 per ounce by 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT), while U.S. gold futures rose 1.4% to $1,842.10.

Gold prices dropped to a near four-month low earlier on Monday and are up about 3% since the dollar backtracked from 20-years highs.

"Dollar is falling and yields are significantly lower and this is good news for gold," said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.

Making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers, the dollar slid 1%, while U.S. yields dropped to a three-week low. [USD/] [US/]

Although the number of Americans on jobless rolls are at its lowest since 1969 in early May, weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week.

"Gold is attracting safe-haven flows as the focus has shifted to the weakness in the U.S. with jobless claims rising and all the negative talk about inflation. There is good amount of pessimism with regards to global stocks," Moya added.

Further adding sparkle to the metal, Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on concerns over the impact of surging inflation on the economy and corporate earnings. [.N]

Gold is considered an inflation hedge. However, the metal has had to battle with the dollar as a safe-haven of late given the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive policy stance to fight the surging prices.

Non-yielding bullion tends to fall out of favour when interest rates rise.

The recent retreat in gold prices has helped its appeal among investors as they continue to seek safety from riskier assets and hedge against inflation, Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, wrote in a note.

Spot silver gained 1.9% to $21.81 per ounce, and platinum was up 2.2% at $956.08, while palladium dropped 2.4% to $1,967.79. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

