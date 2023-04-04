PRECIOUS-Gold races past $2,000/oz after weaker U.S. data

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

April 4 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains on Tuesday and crossed the key $2,000 level as the dollar and yields fell, while weaker U.S. economic data emboldened bets for slower interest rate hikes despite mounting concerns over oil-led inflation.

Spot gold XAU= climbed 1.9% to $2,021.74 per ounce by 10:48 a.m. EDT (14:48 GMT) after reaching its highest since March 9, 2022 of $2,024.79 earlier. U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 2% to $2,040.80.

Tracking gold's gains, other precious metals also jumped. Silver XAG= jumped 3.7% to $24.88 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 2.8% to $1,013.60, while palladium XPD= was up 1.2% to $1,477.66.

Burnishing gold's appeal, especially amongst traders holding other currencies, the dollar added to its losses after data showed U.S. job openings in February dropped to a near two-year low while factory orders also dipped. USD/US/

"With the weaker than expected economic data, it portends that the Fed will be in fact closer to the end of its interest rate cycle, and we've seen yields drop along with the dollar and that continues to foster a higher gold price," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

A surge in oil prices this week after a surprise output cut by OPEC has helped zero-yield gold, traditionally considered the preferred inflation hedge, shake off the usual pressure from the likelihood of further interest rate that could be implemented to rein in rising price pressures. O/R

Markets now see about a 40% chance of the Federal Reserve hiking rates by a quarter basis point in May, with a roughly 60% chance of a pause.

But Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity, said more rate hikes could still cause gold to unwind some of its recent gains.

