PRECIOUS-Gold quiet as uptick in US dollar offsets falling yields

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

December 19, 2023 — 05:09 am EST

Written by Anjana Anil for Reuters ->

By Anjana Anil

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday as a slight uptick in the dollar countered support from falling Treasury yields, while investors await U.S. economic data due this week that could further illuminate the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $2,025.70 per ounce as of 0939 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were also flat at $2,040.70.

"The market got a little bit too excited after the FOMC meeting, betting on big rate cuts next year, but several members are not yet ready and still regard that the risk of inflation has not yet been overcome completely," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank's monetary policy tightening is likely over, with a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs coming "into view."

While some Fed officials have pushed back against surging market expectations of rate cuts, the remarks have done little to change investor sentiment.

Markets are still pricing in about a 70% chance of a rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

"Supporting gold, on the other hand, is that the yields on government bonds are coming down, which is reducing the opportunity costs of holding gold," Fertig added.

Investors are awaiting a slew of U.S. economic data this week, including the November core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index report, the Fed's preferred measure of underlying inflation on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan maintained ultra-loose monetary settings as expected, underscoring policymakers' preference to await more clues on whether wages will rise enough to keep inflation durably around its 2% target.

Spot silver XAG= gained 0.6% to $23.91 per ounce, while platinum XPT= fell 0.2% to $943.37 and palladium XPD= rose 0.1% to $1,184.65.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru: Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

