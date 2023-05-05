PRECIOUS-Gold pulls back from near-record levels, but eyes weekly gain

By Arundhati Sarkar

May 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices drifted lower from near record highs on Friday as investors waited for more economic cues, but banking woes and hopes for a pause in U.S. rate hikes kept safe-haven bullion on course for its best week in nearly two months.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.6% to $2,038.84 per ounce by 0924 GMT, which some analysts termed a 'consolidation', but was up 2.5% for the week. U.S. gold futures shed 0.4% to $2,047.60.

Gold hit $2,072.19 on Thursday, just shy of a record high of $2,072.49 after the Federal Reserve hinted that its marathon hiking cycle may be ending.

Investors now await data including U.S. non-farm payrolls figures at 1230 GMT, that could build the case for a rate cut, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on such expectations. FEDWATCH

After a strong performance, gold's in a bit of a wait-and-see mode ahead of US payrolls, and will be sensitive to "short-term reversals in interest rate expectations, wider reaching deposit guarantees, and US dollar strength" in the short term, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"But, gold should remain a hedge within a portfolio context."

Global stocks eked out small gains as investors focused on bets of central banks pausing rate increases in light of another rout in shares of U.S. regional lenders.

Economic uncertainty and lower rates boost demand for zero-yielding gold.

"But if we see further panic around the debt ceiling or US banks, hold onto your hats as I fear price action could get nasty around these highs and punish bulls and bears," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, warning that in "times of severe stress all markets including gold can fall."

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.7% to $25.88 per ounce, while platinum XPT= steadied at $1,039.18.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.2% to $1,450.57, but headed for an over 3% weekly loss.

