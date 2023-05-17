PRECIOUS-Gold pulls back as hawkish Fed cues boost dollar

By Seher Dareen

May 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Wednesday as the dollar advanced after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials cast doubts over interest rate cuts this year.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.7% to $1,975.70 per ounce by 10:03 a.m. ET (1403 GMT), its lowest since April 27. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.5% to $1,983.90.

The dollar's jump, in part driven by Fed officials generally "leaning hawkish overall," has been weighing on the metals markets, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Also, while a U.S. debt default could be bullish for gold, most of the marketplace does not seem to think that could happen, Wyckoff added.

The dollar index .DXY hit a six-week high, eroding appeal for bullion, which also competes with the currency as a safe-haven, especially among overseas buyers. USD/

Reiterating the central bank's resolve to rein in inflation, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said it was "far too premature to be talking about rate cuts", while Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said rates were not yet at a point where the bank could hold steady.

A Reuters poll saw the Fed holding rates steady this year.

High interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non interest-bearing bullion.

Traders are pricing in an around 75% chance of the Fed standing pat on rates in June, with cuts still expected late in the second half of the year, per Fed Fund Futures. FEDWATCH

"We still look for higher prices over the next 12 months, with gold expected to reach $2,200/oz, but the next uptick in prices is likely to happen when the Fed's tone is shifting to more dovish," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Silver XAG= fell 0.6% to $23.60 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.8% to $1,065.30 while palladium XPD= dropped 1.3% to $1,481.85.

