News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold prices tick higher on Fed pause expectations

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

November 16, 2023 — 06:13 am EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

By Harshit Verma

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday as the U.S. Treasury yields edged lower, amid prospects that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hike cycle.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. producer prices fell the most in three-and-a-half years in October, the latest indication of subsiding inflation pressures, while retail sales declined for the first time in seven months. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. headline consumer prices were unchanged in October.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3MHBuSz

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.