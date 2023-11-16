PRECIOUS-Gold prices tick higher on Fed pause expectations

By Harshit Verma

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday as the U.S. Treasury yields edged lower, amid prospects that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hike cycle.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. producer prices fell the most in three-and-a-half years in October, the latest indication of subsiding inflation pressures, while retail sales declined for the first time in seven months. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. headline consumer prices were unchanged in October.

