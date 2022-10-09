PRECIOUS-Gold prices tepid as U.S. jobs data lifts Fed rate-hike bets
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked lower on Monday, having shed nearly 1% in the previous session, as strong U.S. jobs data cemented the view that the Federal Reserve would continue its policy of aggressive interest rate hikes.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* The dollar index was steady, having touched a one-week high on Friday, dimming gold's appeal for overseas buyers.
* U.S. job growth slowed moderately in September while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, pointing to a tight labour market, which keeps the Fed on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while.
* Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding gold, while boosting the dollar, in which the precious metal is priced.
* New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday the U.S. central bank has more work to do to lower inflation and rebalance economic activity in a more sustainable way, and he warned that the unemployment rate will most likely rise as part of that process.
* Focus will now be on U.S. inflation data due on Thursday.
* Data on Friday showed inflation's tightening stranglehold on the German economy, with a surge in import prices and drop in industrial output and retail sales adding to signs that Europe's biggest economy is heading for recession.
* Physical gold prices flipped to a discount in India last week as elevated local rates amid a dive in the rupee dampened festive demand, with higher prices playing spoilsport across other Asian hubs as well.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust
* Spot silver
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.