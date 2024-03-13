News & Insights

GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold prices tepid as traders seek more US data

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

March 13, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded flat in early Asian trade hours on Thursday, within close range of record-high levels on a broadly weaker dollar, as traders awaited more economic data that could steer hopes for a mid-year rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $2,173.89 per ounce, as of 0147 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 dipped 0.1% to $2,178.20.

* The Fed is expected to hold rates steady at its policy meeting next week, but the focus will be on the 'dot plot' projections. The U.S. central bank in its December meeting pencilled three-quarter-point rate cuts for 2024.

* Investors will look at the U.S. retail sales data, the producer prices index (PPI) report and jobless claims due later in the day to gauge the U.S. economy's health and if it will deter the Fed from cutting rates in June.

* Traders see a 67% chance of a June rate cut, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app, down from 72% before data showed U.S. consumer prices increased slightly above market expectations in February, suggesting some stickiness in inflation. Chances for a July rate cut stand at 83%.

* The U.S. dollar index .DXY steadied after reversing all gains that were made on the back of a strong inflation data on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields were steady at 4.1899% after rising by 4.5 bps in the previous session. USD/US/

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.21% to 816.86 tonnes on Wednesday from 815.13 tonnes on Tuesday.

* Spot platinum XPT= rose 0.4% to $942.05 per ounce, palladium XPD= gained 0.1% to $1,060.25 and silver XAG= was steady at $25.05, after hitting a more than four-month high earlier in the session.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US PPI Feb

1230 US Retail Sales MM Feb

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in BengaluruEditing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

