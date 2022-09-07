PRECIOUS-Gold prices subdued as resilient dollar dampens appeal

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered near a recent peak amid a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while cautious investors also awaited the European Central Bank's rate action due later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,717.38 per ounce, as of 0135 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,729.90.

* The dollar index was up 0.1%, not far from the two-decade high touched in the previous session. [USD/]

* Fed officials said on Wednesday they still aren't convinced the worst of the U.S. inflation scare has passed, in comments that teed up a continuation of the central bank's aggressive interest rate increases.

* The U.S. central bank is expected to lift its policy rate by another 50 or 75 basis points at its Sept. 20-21 policy meet.

* U.S. economic activity was unchanged in July through late August, although companies reported some easing in labour shortages and price pressures, a Fed report showed on Wednesday.

* Focus will be on the European Central Bank meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday to fight runaway inflation.

* China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of August, unchanged from the end-July. The value of its gold reserves fell to $107.49 billion at the end of August from $109.84 billion at the end-July.

* Spot silver fell 0.4% to $18.43 per ounce, platinum was 0.3% lower at $863.71 and palladium dropped 0.7% to $2,029.23.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Trade Balance G&S July

1215 EU

ECB Refinancing, Deposit Rates Sept

1230 US

Initial Jobless Clm

Weekly

1415 EU

ECB President Christine Lagarde presents

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

