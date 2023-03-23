US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold prices struggle for momentum as dollar firms

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

March 23, 2023 — 09:15 pm EDT

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday after two sessions of sharp gains, as a slightly stronger dollar countered hopes of a potential pause in the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,993.73 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were also unchanged at $1,996.60.

* The dollar index .DXY edged up 0.1%, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* Bullion has gained nearly 0.3% so far in the week, after the Fed hinted it might pause further increases in borrowing costs after the recent collapse of two U.S. banks.

* Gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, and a low interest-rate environment makes non-yielding bullion a more attractive bet.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week.

* The Bank of England raised interest rates for the 11th time in a row on Thursday, but said a surprise resurgence in inflation would probably fade fast, prompting speculation it had ended its run of hikes.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to reassure jittery investors that American bank deposits were safe and promised policymakers had more firepower to battle any crisis.

* Spot silver XAG= eased 0.1% to $23.11 per ounce, platinum XPT= was little changed at $984.13 and palladium XPD= was 0.1% lower at $1,429.19.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Feb

0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Feb

0815 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March

0830 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March

0900 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March

0930 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs March

1230 US Durable Goods Feb

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.