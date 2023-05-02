News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady with market focus on U.S. Fed rate decision

May 02, 2023 — 08:43 pm EDT

May 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady above the key $2,000 level on Wednesday, while investors strapped in for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate-hike verdict due later in the day.

* Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $2,015.25 per ounce by 0021 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were flat at $2,023.70.

* Prices rose more than 1% in the previous session as yields dropped on renewed fears of contagion in the U.S. banking sector.

* Fed's rate decision is due at 1800 GMT. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. FEDWATCH

* Bullion is known as a hedge against inflation and economic turbulence, but higher rates tend to diminish demand for the zero-yielding asset.

* Analysts expect gold prices to hover around $1,950 an ounce in the coming months, keeping close to all-time highs as central banks stop raising interest rates, a Reuters poll showed.

* U.S. job openings fell for a third straight month in March and layoffs increased to the highest level in more than two years, suggesting some softening in the labor market.

* Top U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to accept their party's debt-ceiling package or make a counter-offer, while a top Democrat said the Senate might try to advance a "clean" debt-ceiling hike next week.

* Spot silver XAG= was down 0.2% at $25.35 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $1,061.31 while palladium XPD= edged 0.6% higher to $1,437.91.

0900 EU Unemployment Rate March

1345 US S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMIs April

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI April

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its decision

on interest rates

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

