PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady with investor focus on Fed meet
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded in a tight range on Tuesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of this week's policy meeting by the Federal Reserve where the U.S. central bank is likely to hike interest rates to tame high inflation.
* The U.S. Fed, at the conclusion of its two-day policy
meeting on Wednesday, is expected to raise interest rates by 75
basis points, with markets even seeing a 19% chance for a 100
bps increase.
* High interest-rate environment increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Gold prices weakened on Monday, hovered toward a 29-month low hit on Friday, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields firmed on expectations of a hefty Fed rate hike. * Even though the dollar index dipped 0.3%, it wasn't far from a 20-year high. Stronger greenback makes bullion more expensive for other currency holders. * The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield held close to its highest level in over a decade scaled on Monday. [USD/] [US/]
