US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady with investor focus on Fed meet

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Gold prices traded in a tight range on Tuesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of this week's policy meeting by the Federal Reserve where the U.S. central bank is likely to hike interest rates to tame high inflation.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded in a tight range on Tuesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of this week's policy meeting by the Federal Reserve where the U.S. central bank is likely to hike interest rates to tame high inflation.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold held its ground at $1,676.80 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% at $1,686.70.

* The U.S. Fed, at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, with markets even seeing a 19% chance for a 100 bps increase.

* High interest-rate environment increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Gold prices weakened on Monday, hovered toward a 29-month low hit on Friday, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields firmed on expectations of a hefty Fed rate hike. * Even though the dollar index dipped 0.3%, it wasn't far from a 20-year high. Stronger greenback makes bullion more expensive for other currency holders. * The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield held close to its highest level in over a decade scaled on Monday. [USD/] [US/]

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.30% to 957.95 tonnes on Monday from 960.85 tonnes on Friday.

* Spot silver lost 0.7% to $19.48 per ounce. Platinum dipped 0.1% to $918.29 and palladium was down 1.5% at $2,191.75.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y/5Y Sep

1230 US

Housing Starts Number Aug

The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Sept. 21) (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((ashitha.shivaprasad@thomsonreutrers.com)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular