PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as lower yields counter stronger dollar

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, as lower U.S. Treasury yields partially offset a firmer dollar, while traders awaited key inflation data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials this week to gauge when the central bank is likely to cut rates.

Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $2,030.57 per ounce, as of 0355 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2% to $2,039.70 per ounce.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR slipped to 4.2914% from 4.3150% on Tuesday, while the dollar index .DXY rose 0.1%. US/USD/

"The anticipation is that the PCE report, along with the upcoming Gross Domestic Product data (due at 1330 GMT), might act as catalysts for gold to break out of its current trading range within the $2,020-$2,050 area," said Luca Santos, analyst, ACY Securities.

Markets now await the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation - the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - on Thursday.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Tuesday reinforced the U.S. central bank's patient stance on easing, given upside risks to inflation.

At least 9 more Fed officials are due to speak this week.

Traders are betting on about 79 basis points (bps) of rate cuts for 2024, with a 63% chance of the first quarter-point (25 bps) cut coming in June, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

On the technical front, spot gold may retest support at $2,025/Oz, a break below could be followed by a drop to $2,015/Oz, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

Spot platinum XPT= fell 0.1% to $887.20/Oz, while palladium XPD= dropped 0.5% to $931.57/Oz, while silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $22.45/Oz.

