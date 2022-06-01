PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as easing Treasury yields lift appeal
June 2 (Reuters) - Gold held its ground on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. Treasury yields, after mounting concerns over stubborn inflation worldwide helped prices rebound from their lowest level in two weeks in the previous session.
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dipped, lifting the appeal of zero-yield gold. [US/]
* Gold prices recovered on Wednesday from their lowest level since May 19 as investors looked towards safe-haven bullion amid broadening inflationary pressures.
* Although the dollar strengthened amid upbeat U.S. economic data, making bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/] [USD/]
* The U.S. Federal Reserve should get interest rates up to a level that no longer stimulates the economy as quickly as possible including 50-basis-point hikes at the central bank's next two meetings, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday.
* U.S. job openings fell in April, but remained at significantly high levels, suggesting that wages would continue to rise as companies scramble for workers, and contribute to inflation staying uncomfortably high for a while.
* Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and a safe haven during times of political and economic uncertainty. However, higher short-term U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which bears no interest.
* Spot silver
