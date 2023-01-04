PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady ahead of U.S. jobs data

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Thursday, hovering close to a near seven-month high scaled in the previous session, while market participants prepared for U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

* Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $1,854.89 per ounce, as of 0042 GMT. Prices rose as much as 1.4% to their highest level since June 13 touched in the prior session.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 edged 0.1% higher at $1,860.50.

* The ADP National Employment Report is due at 1315 GMT. This will be followed by the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data on Friday.

* All officials at the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting agreed the U.S. central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes, the minutes showed on Wednesday.

* Bullion is seen as an inflation hedge, but higher interest rates tend to weigh on non-yielding gold.

* Euro zone business activity contracted less than initially thought at the end of last year, according to a survey that suggested the bloc's recession may not be as deep as expected.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.09% to 916.77 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $23.81, while platinum XPT= lost 0.3% to $1,075.40 and palladium XPD= fell 0.3% to $1,783.60.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0145 China Caixin Services PMI Dec

0900 Germany Overall Comprehensive Risk Q1

0900 France Overall Comprehensive Risk Q1

0900 UK Overall Comprehensive Risk Q1

0930 UK Composite PMI Final Dec

0930 UK Reserve Assets Total Dec

1330 US International Trade Nov

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1445 US S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMI Dec

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

