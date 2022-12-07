US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady after rising 1% overnight

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

December 07, 2022 — 07:34 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Thursday, after bullion jumped more than 1% in the previous session following a retreat in the U.S. dollar and yields.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $1,786.92 per ounce, as of 0009 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% to$1,799.10.

* Gold on Wednesday was supported by a pullback in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors anticipate slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week. US/USD/

* Market participants mostly expect a 50-basis point rate hike at the Fed's final meeting of 2022 scheduled on Dec. 13-14. FEDWATCH

* Higher interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding gold as it yields no interest.

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2% to 908.09 tonnes on Wednesday.

* Top bullion consumer China held 63.67 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of November, up from 62.64 million ounces at end-October.

* Meanwhile, China's exports and imports shrank at their steepest pace in at least 2-1/2 years in November, as feeble global and domestic demand, COVID-led production disruptions and a property slump at home piled pressure on the world's second-biggest economy.

* The Perth Mint's sales of gold products in November dropped nearly 38% from the previous month, while silver sales fell to its lowest in more than a year, the refiner said in a blog post on Wednesday.

* Spot silver XAG= inched 0.2% lower to $22.68, platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to $1,004.62 and palladium XPD= gained 0.1% to $1,846.91.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S Oct

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.