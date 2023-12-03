News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold prices sprint to all-time peak on Fed rate-cut bets

December 03, 2023 — 11:17 pm EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

By Harshit Verma

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices bolted to an all-time high above $2,100 per ounce on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks elevated traders' confidence that the U.S. central bank could cut interest rates early next year.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.7% at $2,085.76 per ounce by 0353 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion surged to an all-time high of $2,111.39.

Powell on Friday said "the risks of under- and over-tightening are becoming more balanced," but the Fed is not thinking about lowering rates right now.

Traders are now pricing in a 70% chance for a rate cut by the U.S. central bank by next March, CME's FedWatch Tool showed.

Backing market sentiment, data last week pointed out to cooling inflationary pressures, a gradually easing labour market, with Fed Governor Christopher Waller flagging a possible rate cut if inflation continues to decline.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $25.45 per ounce, palladium XPD= fell 0.4% to $929.93 per ounce, and platinum XPT= was down 0.1% at $999.35.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

