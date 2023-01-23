PRECIOUS-Gold prices retreat as dollar, bond yields tick higher

By Seher Dareen

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday due to an uptick in the dollar and bond yields, while investors looked ahead to more U.S. economic data amid expectations of a slower pace of rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.7% to $1,913.44 per ounce by 10:16 a.m. ET (1516 GMT). It climbed to its highest since April 2022 on Friday.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 was down 0.7% to $1,914.60.

"Bond yields ticked up slightly and the dollar has been going up here this morning - that's just putting some pressure here on gold," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Investors will be scanning the U.S. fourth quarter GDP report on Thursday and U.S. personal spending data on Friday, before the U.S. central bank policy meeting on Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Traders are pricing in a 98% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) next month, after slowing its pace to 50 bps last month, following four straight 75-bp hikes. FEDWATCH

Zero-yield bullion tends to do well in a lower interest rate environment.

U.S. Fed Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supported scaling back to quarter-point rate on Friday.

Meanwhile, India is expected to slash the import duty on gold, which could lift retail sales by making the metal cheaper ahead of peak demand season. GOL/AS

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= dipped 4.6% to $22.8362 per ounce, platinum XPT= was down 0.6% to $1,037.00, while palladium XPD= fell 0.3% to $1,722.25.

Growth concerns are weighing on the white metals, which have a higher industrial use than gold, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.