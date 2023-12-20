PRECIOUS-Gold prices rebound as weaker US yields, dollar lift demand

By Brijesh Patel

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday helped by a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields, as traders looked forward to U.S. economic data for more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $2,033.92 per ounce, as of 0209 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were steady at $2,048.40.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields US10YT=RR held near a five-month month low touched on Wednesday, after British inflation plunged in November to its lowest rate in more than two years. US/

The dollar =USD was down 0.1% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

"Gold remains supported by the prospect of a global rate cutting cycle, chiefly in the U.S.," said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.

"From a technical standpoint, prices have lost momentum; there's the risk we get a short-term pullback, especially given the recent push back from Fed officials about the prospect for cuts next year and the potential overbought nature bonds."

A dovish tilt from the Fed in their last policy meeting has prompted traders to pencil in several rate cuts in 2024, starting as early as March. FEDWATCH

However, Fed officials have since been pushing back against the idea of rapid rate cuts next year. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S.existing home sales rose unexpectedly in November, whileconsumer confidence increased more than expected in December amid optimism about the labour market.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.5% to $24.24 per ounce, while platinum XPT= gained 0.5% to $963.49 and palladium XPD= climbed 1.2% to $1,210.94.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.