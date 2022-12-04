US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch higher on softer dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

December 04, 2022 — 07:48 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Monday and hovered near the key $1,800-level, as a softer U.S. dollar made the greenback-priced bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,800.02 per ounce as of 0027 GMT. Prices hit their highest level since Aug. 10 at $1,804.46 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,812.60.

* The dollar index .DXY was down 0.1%.

* U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and increased wages, shrugging off mounting worries of a recession, but that will probably not stop the Federal Reserve from slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes starting this month.

* Lower interest rates tend to be beneficial for gold as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

* The London Bullion Market Association(LBMA) is creating a database of Russian gold bars held by banks in London to help prevent sanctions evasion by Russian companies or the Russian central bank, the industry group said on Friday.

* Physical gold demand stalled in India last week on higher prices, while premiums fell in top consumer China as COVID-19 restrictions dulled activity.

* Spot silver XAG= gained 0.5% to $23.25, platinum XPT= rose 0.8% to $1,022.74 and palladium XPD= edged up 0.5% to $1,908.32.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK Comp Op Final SA Nov

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Final SA Nov

0145 China Caixin Services PMI Nov

0850 France S&P Global Serv, Comp PMIs Nov

0855 Germany S&P Global Serv PMI Nov

0855 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI Nov

0900 EU S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs Nov

0930 UK Composite PMI Final Nov

0930 UK Reserve Assets Total Nov

1445 US S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs Nov

1500 us Factory Orders Oct

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.