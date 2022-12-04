PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch higher on softer dollar

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Monday and hovered near the key $1,800-level, as a softer U.S. dollar made the greenback-priced bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,800.02 per ounce as of 0027 GMT. Prices hit their highest level since Aug. 10 at $1,804.46 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,812.60.

* The dollar index .DXY was down 0.1%.

* U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and increased wages, shrugging off mounting worries of a recession, but that will probably not stop the Federal Reserve from slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes starting this month.

* Lower interest rates tend to be beneficial for gold as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

* The London Bullion Market Association(LBMA) is creating a database of Russian gold bars held by banks in London to help prevent sanctions evasion by Russian companies or the Russian central bank, the industry group said on Friday.

* Physical gold demand stalled in India last week on higher prices, while premiums fell in top consumer China as COVID-19 restrictions dulled activity.

* Spot silver XAG= gained 0.5% to $23.25, platinum XPT= rose 0.8% to $1,022.74 and palladium XPD= edged up 0.5% to $1,908.32.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK Comp Op Final SA Nov

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Final SA Nov

0145 China Caixin Services PMI Nov

0850 France S&P Global Serv, Comp PMIs Nov

0855 Germany S&P Global Serv PMI Nov

0855 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI Nov

0900 EU S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs Nov

0930 UK Composite PMI Final Nov

0930 UK Reserve Assets Total Nov

1445 US S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs Nov

1500 us Factory Orders Oct

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

