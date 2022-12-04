PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch higher on softer dollar

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Monday and hovered near the key $1,800-level, as a softer U.S. dollar made the greenback-priced bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,800.02 per ounce as of 0027 GMT. Prices hit their highest level since Aug. 10 at $1,804.46 in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,812.60.
* The dollar index .DXY was down 0.1%.
* U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and increased wages, shrugging off mounting worries of a recession, but that will probably not stop the Federal Reserve from slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes starting this month.
* Lower interest rates tend to be beneficial for gold as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
* The London Bullion Market Association(LBMA) is creating a database of Russian gold bars held by banks in London to help prevent sanctions evasion by Russian companies or the Russian central bank, the industry group said on Friday.
* Physical gold demand stalled in India last week on higher prices, while premiums fell in top consumer China as COVID-19 restrictions dulled activity.
* Spot silver XAG= gained 0.5% to $23.25, platinum XPT= rose 0.8% to $1,022.74 and palladium XPD= edged up 0.5% to $1,908.32.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0030 Japan JibunBK Comp Op Final SA Nov
0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Final SA Nov
0145 China Caixin Services PMI Nov
0850 France S&P Global Serv, Comp PMIs Nov
0855 Germany S&P Global Serv PMI Nov
0855 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI Nov
0900 EU S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs Nov
0930 UK Composite PMI Final Nov
0930 UK Reserve Assets Total Nov
1445 US S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs Nov
1500 us Factory Orders Oct
1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.