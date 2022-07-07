PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch higher as dollar softens; set for weekly loss
July 8 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Friday as the dollar came slightly off two-decade highs, but bullion was set to post its biggest weekly drop in more than a month as the elevated greenback hit demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* The dollar edged down from 20-year highs, taking some weight off greenback-priced gold. [USD/]
* Gold prices have lost about 3.7% this week. It is likely to be their fourth straight weekly fall, and worst since mid-May.
* U.S. equities rose with Treasury yields overnight, as investors bet on economic light at the end of the Federal Reserve's rate hiking tunnel, while oil prices rose on supply concerns. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dipped on Friday, buoying gold.[US/]
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week and there are growing signs that demand for labour is cooling, with layoffs surging to a 16-month high in June, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening stokes recession fears.
* Two of the Fed's most vocal hawks on Thursday said they would support another 75 basis-point interest rate increase later this month but a downshift to a slower pace afterward, even as both downplayed the risk of higher borrowing costs pushing the U.S into recession.
* Rising short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest.
* Spot silver
* Palladium
DATA/EVENTS (GMT, June)
1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls
1230 US Unemployment Rate
1230 US Average Earnings YY (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.