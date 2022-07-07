US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch higher as dollar softens; set for weekly loss

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold firmed on Friday as the dollar came slightly off two-decade highs, but bullion was set to post its biggest weekly drop in more than a month as the elevated greenback hit demand.

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Friday as the dollar came slightly off two-decade highs, but bullion was set to post its biggest weekly drop in more than a month as the elevated greenback hit demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold firmed 0.3% to $1,744.07 per ounce by 0106 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,742.50.

* The dollar edged down from 20-year highs, taking some weight off greenback-priced gold. [USD/]

* Gold prices have lost about 3.7% this week. It is likely to be their fourth straight weekly fall, and worst since mid-May.

* U.S. equities rose with Treasury yields overnight, as investors bet on economic light at the end of the Federal Reserve's rate hiking tunnel, while oil prices rose on supply concerns. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dipped on Friday, buoying gold.[US/]

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week and there are growing signs that demand for labour is cooling, with layoffs surging to a 16-month high in June, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening stokes recession fears.

* Two of the Fed's most vocal hawks on Thursday said they would support another 75 basis-point interest rate increase later this month but a downshift to a slower pace afterward, even as both downplayed the risk of higher borrowing costs pushing the U.S into recession.

* Rising short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest.

* Spot silver rose 0.5% to $19.28 per ounce, and platinum gained 0.6% to $878.40, but both were set for weekly losses.

* Palladium climbed 0.8% to $2,006.51, and has gained about 2.3% for the week.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, June)

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls

1230 US Unemployment Rate

1230 US Average Earnings YY (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular