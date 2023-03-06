PRECIOUS-Gold prices in tight range ahead of Powell testimony

March 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded in a tight range on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited the monthly U.S. jobs data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony, both of which could influence interest rate policy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,845.45 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.2% to $1,851.00.

* The dollar index =USD edged up 0.1%, making bullion less affordable for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* Data on Monday showed new orders for U.S.-manufactured goods fell in January, pulled down by a plunge in civilian aircraft bookings, but increases in machinery and a range of other products suggested that manufacturing could be regaining its footing.

* Global supply chains have "returned to normal", the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Monday, with pressures dropping to the lowest since before the COVID-19 pandemic, which could also point to softening inflation.

* Fed's Powell is due to deliver his semi-annual testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be closely watched for any hints on the U.S. central bank's tightening path.

* The U.S. jobs report for February is due on Friday.

* Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates tend to decrease the appetite for zero-yield bullion.

* Market participants expect the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting, with a peak seen at 5.488% in September. FEDWATCH

* Spot silver XAG= was unchanged at $21.03 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.3% to $972.71 and palladium XPD= slipped 0.7% to $1,430.79.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY Feb

0300 China Trade Balance Feb

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate March

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Feb

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Feb

0800 Germany Industrial Orders MM Jan

0800 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA Jan

0800 Germany Consumer Goods SA Jan

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.