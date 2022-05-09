US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold ground as U.S. bond yields slide

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields offset pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar.

May 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields offset pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up about 0.1% at $1,854.91 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,854.10.

* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields extended declines on Tuesday after pulling back from their highest level in 3-1/2 years in the previous session, buoying prices of zero-yield gold. [US/]

* The dollar held steady near a fresh 20-year high scaled on Monday on risk-off sentiment stemming in part from concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's ability to combat high inflation boosted the greenback's safe-haven appeal. [USD/]

* This made greenback-priced and rival safe-haven bullion less attractive for other currency holders, and continued to restrain gold prices after pushing them 1% lower in the previous session.

* Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Monday said he expects the U.S. central bank to deliver two or three more half-percentage-point interest rate hikes but won't need to use anything bigger, noting some hopeful signs on inflation.

* While gold is seen as a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, it is highly sensitive to rising short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin exhorted Russians to battle in a defiant Victory Day speech on Monday, but was silent about plans for any escalation in Ukraine, despite Western warnings he might use his Red Square address to order a national mobilisation.

* Spot silver slipped 0.1% to $21.77 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $951.10, while palladium gained 0.3% to $2,102.74.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Retail Trade

Q1

0900 Germany

ZEW Economic Sentiment May

0900 Germany

ZEW Current Conditions May

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular