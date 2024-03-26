News & Insights

US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold ground as investors seek more Fed cues

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

March 26, 2024 — 09:50 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices held firm on Wednesday, supported by lower U.S. Treasury yields, although bullion traded in a narrow range as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting more cues on the Federal Reserve policy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $2,178.31 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT, following two session on gains.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,173.70 per ounce.

* U.S. bond yields retreated slightly on Tuesday after strong demand at an auction of $67 billion in five-year notes. [US/]

* Investors now look forward to U.S. core personal consumption expenditure price index data due on Friday to gauge when the Fed may begin cutting interest rates.

* Data on Tuesday showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods increased more than expected in February, while business spending on equipment showed tentative signs of recovery.

* Gold prices hit a record high last week after Fed policymakers indicated they still expect to reduce interest by three-quarters of a percentage point by 2024 end despite recent high inflation readings.

* Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday at the Fed's policy meeting last week that he penciled in three rate cuts for this year.

* Traders are pricing in a 72% probability that the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.62% to 830.15 tons in the previous session from 835.33 tons on Monday. [GOL/ETF]

* Meanwhile, China's net gold imports via Hong Kong slumped about 48% in February to the lowest level since November, data showed on Tuesday.

* Spot silver was steady at $24.42 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $903.70 and palladium eased 0.3% to $990.98.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro Zone Consumer Confidence Final

March 1100 France

Unemployment Class A

Feb 1100 Brazil

IGP-M Inflation Index

March 1600 Russia

Industrial Output

Feb 2350 Japan

Bank of Japan to release summary of

opinions from board members at its March

18-19 policy meeting (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.