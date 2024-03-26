PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold ground as investors seek more Fed cues

March 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices held firm on Wednesday, supported by lower U.S. Treasury yields, although bullion traded in a narrow range as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting more cues on the Federal Reserve policy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* U.S. gold futures
* U.S. bond yields retreated slightly on Tuesday after strong demand at an auction of $67 billion in five-year notes. [US/]
* Investors now look forward to U.S. core personal consumption expenditure price index data due on Friday to gauge when the Fed may begin cutting interest rates.
* Data on Tuesday showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods increased more than expected in February, while business spending on equipment showed tentative signs of recovery.
* Gold prices hit a record high last week after Fed policymakers indicated they still expect to reduce interest by three-quarters of a percentage point by 2024 end despite recent high inflation readings.
* Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday at the Fed's policy meeting last week that he penciled in three rate cuts for this year.
* Traders are pricing in a 72% probability that the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
* SPDR Gold Trust
* Meanwhile, China's net gold imports via Hong Kong slumped about 48% in February to the lowest level since November, data showed on Tuesday.
* Spot silver
DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro Zone Consumer Confidence Final
March 1100 France
Unemployment Class A
Feb 1100 Brazil
IGP-M Inflation Index
March 1600 Russia
Industrial Output
Feb 2350 Japan
Bank of Japan to release summary of
opinions from board members at its March
18-19 policy meeting (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.