PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit over 1-month high on safe-haven demand
April 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Monday, touching their best level since mid-March as the Russia-Ukraine crisis drove investors to the safety of bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* Monday's rise follows a second straight weekly gain for gold. Most markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.
* Ukrainian soldiers resisted a Russian ultimatum to lay down arms on Sunday in the pulverised port of Mariupol, which Moscow said its forces had almost completely seized in what would be its biggest prize of the nearly two-month war.
* Restraining advances in zero-yield gold, yields on the
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
* Bullion is considered a safe store of value during times of political and economic crisis, as well as a hedge against inflation.
* Meanwhile, China is expected to report a sharp deterioration in economic activity in March as COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns hit consumers and factories, although first-quarter growth may have perked up due to a strong start early in the year.
* U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends.
* Spot silver
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200
China
Urban Investment YY
March
0200
China
Industrial Output YY March
0200
China
Retail Sales YY
March
0200
China
GDP YY
Q1 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.