PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit 1-month high as dollar weakens, set for weekly gain
June 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices scaled a one-month peak on Friday, supported by a lower U.S. dollar, which also put bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* U.S. gold futures
* Gold prices rose over 1% on Thursday supported by a dip in the dollar and data showing U.S. private payrolls rose less than expected last month.
* Signs of an economic crisis can be supportive for gold demand, as investors consider it as a safe-haven asset.
* The dollar edged lower, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/]
* The Federal Reserve is likely to continue tightening monetary policy beyond the half percentage point interest rate hikes expected at each of its next two meetings, two policymakers signaled on Thursday, with the only question being how much.
* Higher short-term U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which bears no interest.
* SPDR Gold Trust
* Spot silver
* Platinum
* Palladium
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0750 France S&P Global Serv/Comp PMIs
0755 Germany S&P Global Services PMI
0755 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI
0800 EU
S&P Global Serv/Comp Fnal PMIs
1230 US
Non-Farm Payrolls
1230 US
Average Earnings YY
1345 US
S&P Global Serv/Comp Fnal PMIs
1400 US
ISM N-Mfg PMI
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.