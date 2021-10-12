PRECIOUS-Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow

By Bharat Gautam

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday were set for their highest one-day gain since late September, as rising inflation fears cut risk appetite and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.8% to $1,768.06 per ounce by 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.7% to $1,768.30.

A global energy crunch has threatened the economic outlook and fanned inflation fears, driving some investors toward safe-haven assets. MKTS/GLOB

"We see undertones of support coming from the general idea that inflationary pressures are going to be enough to hold gold up in the midst of an environment where we see the Federal Reserve slowly moving towards reducing asset purchases," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

But overall, the dollar is pulling at the heels of the gold market and limiting its upside, Meger added. .DXYUSD

Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge. However, reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding gold that pays no interest.

"There's more risk aversion in the market and gold is benefiting from that, coupled with concerns about inflation and cooling of the global economy," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

If stagflation talks come to the fore increasingly, gold could clock $1,900 by year end as interest rates should remain relatively low even if the Fed starts tapering, Briesemann added.

Focus is on minutes of the Fed's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting and the consumer price index, both due on Wednesday.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.6% to $22.68 per ounce and platinum XPT= was 0.7% higher at $1,015.44.

Palladium XPD=, however, fell 1.6% to $2,077.82.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

