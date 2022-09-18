PRECIOUS-Gold prices gain as dollar dips with Fed meet in focus
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar, as investors assessed some risk of aggressive rate hikes expected this week by major central banks especially the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* The dollar index was down 0.2%, making bullion less expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]
* The U.S. Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is expected to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20 and announce its decision the following day.
* Most of the banks meeting this week - from Switzerland to South Africa - are expected to hike, with markets split on whether the Bank of England will go by 50 or 75 basis points. 0#BOEWATCH
* Meanwhile, U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September, easing fears that the Fed could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week.
* Gold is known as a safe investment amid inflation woes, but high interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Physical gold demand picked up in India as domestic prices fell ahead of key festivals, while premiums in China climbed further as its currency weakened.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust
* Speculators switch to net short position of 10,132 contracts in week to Sept. 13 in COMEX gold , while trimmed net short position in COMEX silver, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
* Spot silver
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected on Monday, Sept. 19
