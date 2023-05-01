News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat on caution ahead of Fed meeting

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

May 01, 2023 — 11:14 pm EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

May 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as cautious market participants awaited fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= was unchanged at $1,982.69 per ounce by 0248 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.1% to $1,991.00.

The Fed, which meets on May 2-3, is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. FEDWATCH

Gold prices could move towards $2,000 if the Fed highlights recession worries and hints at a pause in the rate hike cycle, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

U.S. manufacturing contracted in April but there was a build-up of inflation pressures, supporting expectations of Fed rate hike, according to data released on Monday.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to increase rates for the seventh straight meeting on Thursday.

Bullion is known as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but rising rates tend to diminish demand for the zero-yielding asset.

In the previous session, gold prices briefly rose above $2,000 after JP Morgan's acquisition of First Republic Bank's assets.

Regulators seized First Republic Bank FRC.N and sold its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Monday, in a deal to resolve the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and draw a line under a lingering banking turmoil.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.4 % at $24.87 per ounce.

"We are bullish on silver as industrial demand for it is going to be high in 2023. Prices could hit $32 this year," Kedia added.

Platinum XPT= lost 0.2% to $1,047.94 while palladium XPD= edged 0.7% higher to $1,460.78.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

