News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat as traders seek direction from U.S. debt talks

Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

May 17, 2023 — 09:15 pm EDT

Written by Arundhati Sarkar for Reuters ->

May 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat in early Asian trade on Thursday as markets focused on the U.S. debt-limit negotiations, with a firmer dollar capping gains after traders dialled back expectations of a rate cut this year by the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= steadied at $1,982.85 per ounce by 0046 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 were also listless at $1,985.30.

* The dollar index held firm after hitting a seven-week high in the previous session, making gold less attractive for overseas investors. USD/

* U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default.

* U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday amid some cautious optimism around lawmakers' talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and on the back of strengthening expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.

* Risks to the economic outlook at a time of rapid Federal Reserve rate hikes remain high, even as they eased a bit, according to a report Wednesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

* Markets are currently pricing in a 71.6% chance of the U.S. central bank holding rates at the current level in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $23.77 per ounce, platinum XPT= ticked up 0.1% to $1,069.90, while palladium XPD= was flat at $1,486.43.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx May

1400 US Existing Home Sales April

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.