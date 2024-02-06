PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat as traders await remarks from Fed officials

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices struggled for a clear direction on Wednesday, as traders awaited comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials this week to assess how soon the U.S. central bank may start cutting interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $2,035.12 per ounce, as of 0131 GMT, after rising more than 0.5% in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were also flat at $2,051.20 per ounce.

* Fed officials said on Tuesday that if the U.S. economy performs as expected, it could open the door to rate cuts. But the fight against inflation is "."

* Fed could take its time before deciding to lower interest rates, something which chair Jerome Powell also remarked on an interview aired on Sunday.

* High interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, decreasing its appeal among other assets.

* Stronger-than-expected jobs and services sector data triggered traders to pare back bets of a May U.S. rate cut. They are now expecting four quarter-point cuts in 2024, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app IRPR. FEDWATCH

* Market focus will be on comments from atleast five more Fed officials this week, and later shift to next week's inflation report due next Tuesday for further clues on Fed policy.

* The dollar index .DXY and yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR edged lower, making non-yielding bullion more appealing for other currency holders. US/USD/

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $22.41 per ounce, platinum XPT= was flat at $903.99, while palladium XPD= fell 0.1% to $949.83.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Orders Dec

0700 UK Halifax House Prices Jan

1330 US Trade Deficit Dec

1600 US Fed's Kugler speaks --

1630 US Fed's Collins speaks --

1700 US Fed's Barkin speaks --

1900 US Fed's Bowman speaks --

2000 US Consumer Credit Dec

2350 Japan Current Account NSA JPY Dec

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

