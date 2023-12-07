PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat as investors await US jobs for more Fed cues

By Harshit Verma

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Thursday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a crucial U.S. payrolls data later this week that could offer more clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Investors' focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday ahead of the Fed's updated economic and interest rate projections at their Dec. 12-13 policy meeting.

Recent dovish comments from Fed officials and a slew of weaker-than-expected economic data raised expectations that the U.S. interest rates have peaked and the Fed may begin to cut rates early next year.

"Weaker-than-expected economic data are bolstering expectations for early rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve ... rate cuts later in the year (2024) should be supportive for gold investment demand," ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

Lower interest rates tend to support non-interest-bearing bullion.

Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $2,019 to $2,033 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

