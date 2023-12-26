PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm on Fed rate-cut prospects

By Hissay Ongmu Bhutia

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar and lower Treasury yields on expectations that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next year.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $2,062.09 an ounce by 1041 GMT after hitting a more than two-week high of $2,070.39 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $2,073.20.

"The main factor supporting gold is still the expectation of dovish central banks and falling rates in the next few years," said Kinesis Money analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.

Lower U.S. interest rates increase the appeal of non-yielding bullion, which is also widely considered a safe-haven investment in times of economic and geopolitical turmoil.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. prices fell in November for the first in more than three and a half years, further slowing inflation and boosting expectations of a Fed interest rate cut next March.

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced gold more attractive for those holding other currencies.

In other precious metals, spot silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $24.2664 an ounce while platinum XPT= lost 0.2% to $969.17 and palladium XPD= fell 0.7% to $1,194.38.

