PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as spotlight shifts to US Fed policy meeting

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 31, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by Anushree Ashish Mukherjee for Reuters ->

By Anushree Ashish Mukherjee

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Wednesday but was on track to snap its three-month winning streak, while markets were glued to the U.S. central bank's policy rate outlook discussion later in the day.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $2,045.69 per ounce by 09:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.7% to $2,044.90.

Gold has declined 0.8% so far this month after surging to a record peak in December, as traders pared back bets of a March start to U.S. rate cuts.

We expect algorithmic buying activity to support prices, and strong physical demand and central bank demand, the major components of demand drivers for gold, are lining up in the same direction, said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

U.S. private payrolls rose far less than expected in January, data showed, though the pace likely overstates the slowing labor market momentum.

The two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) concludes later in the day, with the Fed likely to keep interest rates unchanged.

Chair Jerome Powell's news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET will be watched for insight into how soon the Fed will cut interest rates this year.

The odds of a rate cut in March have dropped to about 64% currently, from about 73% a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The press conference is where the markets will start to look for any signs that March is indeed on the table for the Fed's first rate cut, Ghali added.

The dollar index .DXY fell, but was on course for its best month since September, and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR hit a two-week low but were also set for monthly rise.

Spot silver prices XAG= gained 0.1% to $23.19 per ounce, while platinum XPT= was up 0.5% at $925.47, and palladium XPD= rose 0.3% at $979.28. All three metals were poised for monthly declines.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((anushree.ashishMukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
