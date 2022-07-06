US Markets
WIW

PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as dollar rally pauses

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices edged up on Thursday from nine-month lows touched in the previous session, after a break in the dollar's rally alleviated pressure on bullion, but analysts warned that the relief was likely to be temporary.

* Gold prices hit lowest since late-September on Wednesday

* Until the dollar tops, gold likely is a punt - analyst (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Bharat Gautam

July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Thursday from nine-month lows touched in the previous session, after a break in the dollar's rally alleviated pressure on bullion, but analysts warned that the relief was likely to be temporary.

Spot gold firmed 0.3% to $1,744.19 per ounce by 0303 GMT, as the dollar dipped slightly from the 20-year highs reached on Wednesday, lending support to greenback-priced bullion. [USD/]

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,741.80.

"With momentum pointing south, dip buyers are effectively trying to catch a falling knife," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

"$1,721 and $1,700 are potential levels of support for bulls to consider taking a punt.. but until the dollar tops, it likely is a punt."

In the prior session, strength in the dollar pushed bullion down as much as 1.9% to its lowest level since Sept. 30 at $1,731.00.

"This decline has room to continue," Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX said, adding that if gold falls through support at $1,715 per ounce, it could head under the $1,700 figure to the vicinity of about $1,680.

A deteriorating inflation situation prompted Federal Reserve officials to rally around an outsized interest rate increase, minutes of the U.S. central bank's June 14-15 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Trading in gold has been volatile over the past month as traders awaited a fresh catalyst for prices, which were hemmed into a range by support from a worsening economic outlook and the weight of an elevated dollar.

Higher interest rates and bond yields lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

World equities on Thursday were caught between growth worries and relief that a slowdown might put the brakes on interest rate hikes. [MKTS/GLOB]

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $19.32 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $857.53, and palladium climbed 1.2% to $1,927.92.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular