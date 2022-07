PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as dollar rally pauses

* Gold prices hit lowest since late-September on Wednesday

* Until the dollar tops, gold likely is a punt - analyst (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Bharat Gautam

July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Thursday from nine-month lows touched in the previous session, after a break in the dollar's rally alleviated pressure on bullion, but analysts warned that the relief was likely to be temporary.

Spot gold firmed 0.3% to $1,744.19 per ounce by 0303 GMT, as the dollar dipped slightly from the 20-year highs reached on Wednesday, lending support to greenback-priced bullion. [USD/]

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,741.80.

"With momentum pointing south, dip buyers are effectively trying to catch a falling knife," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

"$1,721 and $1,700 are potential levels of support for bulls to consider taking a punt.. but until the dollar tops, it likely is a punt."

In the prior session, strength in the dollar pushed bullion down as much as 1.9% to its lowest level since Sept. 30 at $1,731.00.

"This decline has room to continue," Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX said, adding that if gold falls through support at $1,715 per ounce, it could head under the $1,700 figure to the vicinity of about $1,680.

A deteriorating inflation situation prompted Federal Reserve officials to rally around an outsized interest rate increase, minutes of the U.S. central bank's June 14-15 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Trading in gold has been volatile over the past month as traders awaited a fresh catalyst for prices, which were hemmed into a range by support from a worsening economic outlook and the weight of an elevated dollar.

Higher interest rates and bond yields lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

World equities on Thursday were caught between growth worries and relief that a slowdown might put the brakes on interest rate hikes. [MKTS/GLOB]

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $19.32 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $857.53, and palladium climbed 1.2% to $1,927.92.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.