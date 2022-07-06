PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as dollar rally pauses
* Gold prices hit lowest since late-September on Wednesday
* Until the dollar tops, gold likely is a punt - analyst (Adds comments, updates prices)
By Bharat Gautam
July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Thursday from nine-month lows touched in the previous session, after a break in the dollar's rally alleviated pressure on bullion, but analysts warned that the relief was likely to be temporary.
Spot gold
U.S. gold futures
"With momentum pointing south, dip buyers are effectively trying to catch a falling knife," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.
"$1,721 and $1,700 are potential levels of support for bulls to consider taking a punt.. but until the dollar tops, it likely is a punt."
In the prior session, strength in the dollar pushed bullion down as much as 1.9% to its lowest level since Sept. 30 at $1,731.00.
"This decline has room to continue," Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX said, adding that if gold falls through support at $1,715 per ounce, it could head under the $1,700 figure to the vicinity of about $1,680.
A deteriorating inflation situation prompted Federal Reserve officials to rally around an outsized interest rate increase, minutes of the U.S. central bank's June 14-15 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.
Trading in gold has been volatile over the past month as traders awaited a fresh catalyst for prices, which were hemmed into a range by support from a worsening economic outlook and the weight of an elevated dollar.
Higher interest rates and bond yields lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
World equities on Thursday were caught between growth worries and relief that a slowdown might put the brakes on interest rate hikes. [MKTS/GLOB]
Spot silver
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.