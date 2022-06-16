PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall, set for biggest weekly drop in a month

* Silver, platinum and palladium also set for weekly drops

* Gold needs clarity on rates' impact to find direction - analyst

* Stocks face worst week since pandemic meltdown in March 2020 (Adds comments and details, updates prices)

By Bharat Gautam

June 17 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday, as a higher dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on demand for greenback-priced bullion, and put prices on track for their biggest weekly drop since mid-May.

Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $1,844.25 per ounce by 0238 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,846.90.

Gold prices have fallen about 1.5% in what has been a volatile week, after starting it near a one-month peak before hitting a four-week low on Tuesday.

"We haven't really moved a whole lot. We're still kind of stuck in this $1,800 to $1,880-90 range looking for direction", and gold needs clarity on the impact of rates, said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

"That clarity will either have investors say - yes, I think inflation is going to be contained - gold lower, or no - I don't think inflation is going to be contained, I want an alternative store of value - gold higher," Spivak said.

World stocks headed for their worst week since a market meltdown in the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, as investors feared sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession. [MKTS/GLOB]

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced its biggest interest rate hike since 1994 this week, as it scrambles to rein in soaring inflation. Rising rates in the United States increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

"Going forward, we expect dollar strength and recovering bond yields to cap gold prices", as the Fed delivers on its hawkish stance, Fitch Solutions said in a note. [US/] [USD/]

"However, prices will not collapse back to pre-COVID-19 levels as gold will remain supported by the evolving Russia-Ukraine war, rising global inflation, and the still persisting pandemic."

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $21.79 per ounce, and platinum dipped 0.5% to $945.50, while palladium rose 0.8% to $1,893.87. All were headed for weekly declines.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.