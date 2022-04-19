US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend losses as firmer Treasury yields dent appeal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Gold prices eased on Wednesday, following a sharp drop in the previous session, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields continued to pull investors away from zero-yield bullion.

April 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday, following a sharp drop in the previous session, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields continued to pull investors away from zero-yield bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,946.04 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,949.50.

* In the previous session, gold prices fell up to 1.8% to an over one-week low as a stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields overshadowed safe-haven inflows into bullion.

* U.S. Treasury yields continued to surge to multi-year highs as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise rates as the central bank tries to stem soaring inflation. [US/]

* Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* The dollar held near recent highs, making the greenback-priced gold less attractive for other currency holders. [USD/]

* The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia's war in Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a "clear and present danger" for many countries.

* Major central banks, already plotting interest rate hikes in a fight against inflation, are also preparing a common pullback from key financial markets in a first-ever round of global "quantitative tightening" expected to restrict credit and add stress to an already-slowing world economy.

* Spot silver dipped 0.5% to $25.04 per ounce, platinum eased 1.1% to $979.74, and palladium edged down 0.1% to $2,369.36.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US

Existing Home Sales

March

1230 IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva holds opening news

conference at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings

1315 World Bank President David Malpass holds opening

news conference at the IMF/World Bank Spring

Meetings

1800 Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic

condition (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular