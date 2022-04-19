PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend losses as firmer Treasury yields dent appeal
April 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday, following a sharp drop in the previous session, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields continued to pull investors away from zero-yield bullion.
* In the previous session, gold prices fell up to 1.8% to an over one-week low as a stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields overshadowed safe-haven inflows into bullion.
* U.S. Treasury yields continued to surge to multi-year highs as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise rates as the central bank tries to stem soaring inflation. [US/]
* Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* The dollar held near recent highs, making the greenback-priced gold less attractive for other currency holders. [USD/]
* The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia's war in Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a "clear and present danger" for many countries.
* Major central banks, already plotting interest rate hikes in a fight against inflation, are also preparing a common pullback from key financial markets in a first-ever round of global "quantitative tightening" expected to restrict credit and add stress to an already-slowing world economy.
