PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up after selloff as dollar eases
July 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Wednesday, following a selloff in the previous session that pushed bullion to a seven-month low, after the dollar halted its rally.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* Gold lost more than 2% on Tuesday, as sharp gains in the dollar and rising interest rates sapped appetite for the non-yielding asset and sent prices tumbling through psychological support at the $1,800 per ounce level.
* Safe-haven demand strengthened the dollar in the previous session to levels last seen in 2002, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
* Gold, however, found some respite on Wednesday, as the greenback slipped 0.1%.
* Oil futures tumbled and bond prices rose on Tuesday as investors sought safety after the latest data fuelled fears of a global economic slowdown. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed above an over one-month low hit on Tuesday. [US/]
* More G10 central banks raised interest rates in June than in any month for at least two decades, Reuters calculations showed, and with inflation at multi-decade highs, the pace of policy-tightening is unlikely to let up in the second half of 2022.
* Higher interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing.
* Spot silver
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM
May
1345 US
S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMIs June
1400 US
ISM N-Mfg PMI
June
1800 US
Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its June 14-15 meeting (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
