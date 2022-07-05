PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up after selloff as dollar eases

US Markets
Gold prices gained on Wednesday, following a selloff in the previous session that pushed bullion to a seven-month low, after the dollar halted its rally.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,770.71 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.3% to $1,768.80.

* Gold lost more than 2% on Tuesday, as sharp gains in the dollar and rising interest rates sapped appetite for the non-yielding asset and sent prices tumbling through psychological support at the $1,800 per ounce level.

* Safe-haven demand strengthened the dollar in the previous session to levels last seen in 2002, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

* Gold, however, found some respite on Wednesday, as the greenback slipped 0.1%.

* Oil futures tumbled and bond prices rose on Tuesday as investors sought safety after the latest data fuelled fears of a global economic slowdown. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed above an over one-month low hit on Tuesday. [US/]

* More G10 central banks raised interest rates in June than in any month for at least two decades, Reuters calculations showed, and with inflation at multi-decade highs, the pace of policy-tightening is unlikely to let up in the second half of 2022.

* Higher interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing.

* Spot silver firmed 0.4% to $19.27 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $865.48, and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,938.28.

Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its June 14-15 meeting (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

