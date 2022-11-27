US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge lower on firmer dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

November 27, 2022 — 07:45 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday, as a stronger U.S. dollar made the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,752.66 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.1% to $1,751.80.

* The dollar index .DXY was up 0.3%.

* Most market participants are pricing in a 50 basis-point interest rate increase at the Federal Reserve's December meeting after minutes of the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting signalled a slower pace of rate hikes. FEDWATCH

* Lower interest rates make gold attractive in comparison to interest-yielding assets while weighing on the dollar.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2% to 908.96 tonnes on Friday from 906.93 tonnes on Wednesday.

* Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly fire in the country's far west.

* Ghana has ordered all large-scale mining companies to sell 20% of their entire stock of refined gold at their refineries to the Bank of Ghana from Jan. 1, 2023, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Friday.

* Spot silver XAG= slipped 1.3% to $21.31, platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $976.28 and palladium XPD= declined 0.6% to $1,840.97.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Retail Sales MM Final Oct

0900 EU Money-M3 Annual Grwth Oct

1100 UK CBI Distributive Trades Nov

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.