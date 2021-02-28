US Markets
PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher on softer dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Gold edged higher on Monday, recovering from an eight-month low touched in the previous session, as a weaker dollar lifted bullion's appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,739.31 per ounce by 0108 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June at $1,716.85 on Friday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,736.10.

* The dollar slipped from a one-week high hit in the previous session, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* Bullion, however, posted its worst monthly fall since November 2016 in February due to rising U.S. Treasury Yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. [US/]

* U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday.

* A global bond market rout saw government bond yields in the United States, Germany and Australia ending February with their biggest monthly rises in years.

* The U.S. government on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, setting the vaccine up for additional approvals around the world.

* Speculators decreased their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Feb. 23, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

* Physical gold demand in India gained momentum last week as retail buyers and jewellers lapped up bullion at near eight-month low prices, while Singapore continued to see steady interest for both gold and silver. [GOL/AS]

* Silver gained 0.3% to $26.71 an ounce, while palladium was up 1% at $2,340.69. Platinum rose 1.1% to $1,202.00.

