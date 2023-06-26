PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher as tepid dollar lifts appeal

By Seher Dareen

June 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on a weaker dollar, although bullion hovered close to three-month lows as traders assessed prospects that more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve were in the offing.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,925.78 per ounce by 0341 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.3% at $1,935.50.

Bullion slumped nearly 2% in the previous week as hawkish comments from Fed officials suggested more rate hikes to bring down sticky inflation.

Higher interest rates make non-yielding gold less appealing.

"We are near the end of tightening cycle, but still not quite at the end as there is still the risk of it being extended, hence the depressed price action," said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly said on Friday two more rate hikes this year are a "very reasonable" projection.

Investors now expect a 72% chance of a rate hike in July, with rate cuts seen from 2024 onwards, per CME's Fedwatch tool.

The dollar index .DXY edged 0.2% lower, making bullion more attractive for overseas investors. USD/

In the wider market, oil was slightly higher as an abortive weekend mutiny by Russian mercenaries raised questions about crude supply, while stocks lacked direction as investors waited for more clarity around the situation. OR/MKTS/GLOB

Gold, traditionally a safe-haven investment, was not seeing much movement based on the geopolitical developments, yet the situation remains fluid, Wong highlighted.

S&P Global became the first major international credit agency to cut its forecasts for China's economy this year after several major banks, reducing it to 5.2% from 5.5%.

Spot silver XAG= rose 1.4% to $22.74 per ounce, platinum jumped 1.2% to $928.30 while palladium climbed nearly 1% to $1,296.01.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.