PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher as softer dollar lifts appeal

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

January 08, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a pullback in the dollar after an official U.S. report citing consumers expect lower inflation cemented bets for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,032.39 per ounce, as of 0157 GMT, after hitting a three-week low on Monday.

* U.S. gold futures also rose 0.2% to $2,038.30 per ounce.

* A New York Federal Reserve report on Monday said consumers expect lower inflation as well as weaker income and spending over the next several years.

* Fed Governor Michelle Bowman retreated from her persistently hawkish view, saying she now sees U.S. monetary policy as "sufficiently restrictive" and signalled her willingness to support eventual interest-rate cuts as inflation eases.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* The dollar index weakened 0.1%, making bullion more attractive for other currency holders. [USD/]

* Earlier this month, a stronger-than-expected jobs data paired with the latest Fed minutes that noted an uncertainty over timings of rate cuts, tempered some sentiments for an early interest rate cut in the U.S..

* Market participants are pricing in an about 62% chance of a rate cut by the U.S. central bank in March, down from a nearly 90% probability seen before the New Year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* Investors now await Thursday's U.S. consumer price inflation report for further clarity on the scale and depth of Fed's rate cut.

* Asia's stock indexes were mostly higher on Tuesday after a tech-led surge on Wall Street. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Meanwhile, core inflation in Japan's capital slowed for the second straight month in December, taking some pressure off the central bank to rush into exiting ultra-loose monetary policy.

* Spot silver rose 0.1% to $23.11 per ounce, while platinum climbed 0.5% to $950.08, and palladium gained 0.5% to $1,002.76.

International Trade Nov (Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

