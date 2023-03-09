US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher as dollar softens on U.S. data

March 09, 2023 — 08:29 pm EST

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the dollar eased after data showed that weekly U.S. jobless claims grew more than expected, spurring hopes that a softening labor market could pave the way for less-aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,832.59 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, after rising more than 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% to $1,838.20.

* Bullion is on course to fall about 1.2% this week so far.

* The dollar index =USD was down 0.1%, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week increased by the most in five months, but the underlying trend remained consistent with a tight labor market.

* The U.S. Labor Department's non-farm payrolls (NFP) data for February is due later in the day, and will be closely watched for cues on the Fed's monetary policy path.

* The jobs report is expected to show non-farm payrolls increased by 205,000 in February, according to economists polled by Reuters.

* Markets are pricing in a peak in the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rates at 5.475% in July. FEDWATCH

* Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, high interest rates to control rising prices tend to decrease the appetite for zero-yield bullion.

* Spot silver XAG= edged 0.1% higher to $20.09 per ounce, platinum XPT= was flat at $944.46 and palladium XPD= rose 0.1% to $1,390.37.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Feb

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Jan

0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Jan

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Jan

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Feb

1330 US Unemployment Rate Feb

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

