PRECIOUS-Gold prices ebb on higher dollar, equities; Fed turns cynosure

By Bharat Gautam

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar and equities firmed, ahead of a much awaited U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could provide a timeline on interest rate hikes amid rising inflationary pressures.

Spot gold XAU= dipped 0.3% to $1,786.92 per ounce by 10:22 a.m. EDT (1422 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCv1 eased 0.4% to $1,789.40.

While the market is paused ahead of Wednesday's statement, persistent strength in equities continues to be an underlying negative element for the safe haven metals, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals. .NMKTS/GLOB

However, recent inflation concerns have limited the downside in gold and helped buying interest, Wyckoff added.

While gold is used as a hedge against inflation, reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising non-yielding bullion's opportunity cost.

The Fed is expected to approve plans to scale back its bond-buying programme on Wednesday, when it concludes a two-day policy meeting.

"I expect the Fed will announce the start of tapering but I do not see them giving a specific timing around a rate hike," said Carsten Fritsch, a commodities analyst at Commerzbank.

"That may lead to some disappointment because market participants are expecting something more specific that could push gold towards $1,800 per ounce or even beyond that."

The dollar index .DXY strengthened, making gold more expensive to holders of other currencies. USD/

Markets will also be watching the Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday.

"The week ahead could be volatile for gold prices... the yellow metal is likely to be influenced by the dollar's movements, Treasury yields, inflation expectations and global risk sentiment," Lukman Otunuga, a senior research analyst at FXTM, said in a note.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 2.3% to a two-week low of $23.47 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= slipped 2.2% to $1,040.50 per ounce, while palladium XPD= declined 1.6% to $2,015.63.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.